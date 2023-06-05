47% rise in unruly behaviour on flights in 2022: Global aviation body

SINGAPORE – Incidents with troublemaking passengers on flights worldwide rose almost 50 per cent in 2022 compared with the year before, according to a report released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) on Sunday.

There was one incident report for every 568 flights in 2022, which was around 47 per cent higher than the 2021 figure of one for every 835 flights.

The most common incidents include non-compliance with instructions, verbal abuse and intoxication, said the global aviation body, which represents around 300 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

Iata noted that while non-compliance incidents initially fell in 2022 after mask mandates were removed on most flights, the frequency of incidents rose throughout the rest of the year, ending the year around 37 per cent higher than in 2021.

Non-compliance incidents included the smoking of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vapes in the cabin or lavatories; failure to fasten seatbelts when instructed; and failure to store baggage when required.

While incidents involving physical abuse of airline staff were very rare, Iata said that these had an “alarming increase” of 61 per cent in 2022 from 2021, occurring once every 17,200 flights.

Iata has thus called for more of its members to ratify the Montreal Protocol 2014, to provide more powers for prosecuting air rage incidents and to adopt a “zero-tolerance approach”.

The protocol, also known as MP14, gives member states more teeth to deal with offences such as travellers refusing to comply with safety instructions and physically or verbally abusing cabin crew.

It ensures that governments have the necessary legal authority to prosecute unruly passengers, regardless of their state of origin, and to have a range of enforcement measures that reflect the severity of the incident.

To date, around 45 nations comprising 33 per cent of international passenger traffic have ratified MP14.

Iata deputy director general Conrad Clifford said the increasing trend of unruly passenger incidents is “worrying”, adding that both passengers and crew are entitled to a safe and hassle-free experience on flights.

“For that, passengers must comply with crew instructions,” said Mr Clifford. “While our professional crews are well-trained to manage unruly passenger scenarios, it is unacceptable that rules in place for everyone’s safety are disobeyed by a small but persistent minority of passengers.

“There is no excuse for not following the instructions of the crew,” he added.