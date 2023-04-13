Eggs off some menus in Japan as country hit by bird flu and egg shortage

Looking for chawanmushi and tamagoyaki when in Japan? You may be disappointed.

Diners at some restaurants in Japan may not be able to order their favourite dishes with eggs, as the country battles with its worst outbreak of avian influenza, leading to egg shortage.

About 30 per cent of 100 listed companies in Japan’s restaurant industry have suspended parts of their menu that use eggs from 2023, according to a survey by credit research firm Teikoku Databank on April 6.

Quoting the survey, Mainichi Shimbun reported that as of April 5, 28 restaurant giants have decided to suspend egg dishes including chawanmushi (savoury steamed egg custard), pancakes and Chinese food.

The number of restaurant giants which have suspended eggs from their menus have increased by 10 from March, said the report.

Without stating specific restaurants, the report said they have explained that the main reason for suspending the use of eggs were due to “soaring prices” and “severe egg shortage”.

In the first three months of this year, some big names in the food industry have taken steps to combat the egg shortage situation in Japan.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is an infectious disease of wild birds and poultry that has been around for a century.

The avian influenza outbreak has resulted in Japan culling more than 17 millions, or about 9 per cent of egg-laying hens, since the bird flu season began in the country in October 2022.

In January, Seven & i Holdings’ 7-Eleven, one of the many convenience stores across Japan, suspended the sale of some egg products. Other measures included using vegetables instead of eggs in its tuna sandwiches.

Then in February, Japanese casual restaurant chain operator Skylark Holdings began suspending sales of some menu items that use eggs, including fried egg topping at its steak restaurants and fried rice at its Chinese food restaurant chain.

In March, McDonald’s Japan said it may have to suspend the sale of its popular Teritama burgers - comprising teriyaki patty and egg - during peak periods.

Although McDonald’s managed to diversify its egg sources to not impact its regular offerings, the fast food chain spokesman Jonathan Kushner told the BBC that it was “watching the situation carefully”.