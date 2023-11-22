Dog abandoned with written note sparks anger in South Korea

ASAN, South Korea - A note left by an owner who abandoned their dog has sparked angry reactions in South Korea.

Non-profit organisation Band for Animals in Asan shared the story of an abandoned dog named Bonbon on social media.

According to the organisation, the dog, Bonbon, had been left tied up in a garage at the time of its rescue. The dog’s owner left a note saying, “Please take good care of my dear one due to the move,” along with a drawing of a heart pierced by an arrow at the bottom.

Netizens criticised the owner’s actions, with comments like, “If you can’t take responsibility, don’t raise a pet”, and questioned why the dog had been abandoned during the move.

“Bonbon has been in the shelter for three weeks and has yet to find a new family,” said the organisation.