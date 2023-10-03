6-legged spaniel puppy abandoned at Wales car park

A six-legged female spaniel puppy abandoned in a supermarket car park in Wales will be given a new lease of life after it was rescued by a passerby.

The 11-week-old dog was found in a car park of B&M’s Pembroke Dock outlet in south-west Wales last week.

She was named Ariel after Disney’s The Little Mermaid after staff members at an animal clinic that was examining her likened her additional back legs, which are partially fused together, to a mermaid’s tail, reported BBC.

“The main good news is that internally she is normal. Her organs are all as they should be,” said a Facebook post by animal rescue centre Greenacres Rescue.

The post also reported a vet’s assessment that Ariel has two additional back legs and the beginnings of an additional vulva. Her pelvis has not formed properly due to the extra hip joint.