Delivery rider in China jumps off bridge to save drowning woman, gets $15k reward

In a video interview with Chinese broadcaster CCTV, a police officer said the woman survived the ordeal and is currently in the hospital for observation.

The hero, Mr Peng, a delivery rider with Chinese food delivery giant Meituan, told Chinese publication The Paper that he was riding his e-bike across the bridge to deliver an order when he was alerted to the drowning woman by onlookers.

He proceeded to prepare to jump off the bridge to save her.

“I was definitely frightened because the bridge looked so high, but I didn’t think too much of it, as I just wanted to save her,” said Mr Peng.

A police officer who was at scene was quoted by The Paper as saying that the first words Mr Peng uttered after he returned to dry land was “my delivery is going to be late”.

Mr Peng, a Hunan native, felt pain in his buttocks and waist after the rescue and went to Zhejiang Xinhua Hospital a day later, where doctors discovered a compression fracture in his spine.

No surgery was required but doctors reportedly advised he be hospitalised for seven to 10 days.

The Hangzhou police rewarded Mr Peng for his heroism with the “First Class Public Security Honor Medal” and a cash prize of 30,000 yuan, while Meituan gave him 50,0000 yuan and the opportunity to study in college for free.

“I’m just a delivery guy like many others,” said Mr Peng. “If I meet someone in danger, I will definitely lend a helping hand.”