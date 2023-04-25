Malaysian navy personnel save puppy from drowning, earn kudos online

A group of Malaysian navy personnel has been praised for jumping into the sea to save a puppy from drowning.

A 2min 23sec video uploaded on TikTok, on Monday night, showed a navy personnel jumping into the waters from a dock after he and his colleagues spotted the canine.

Armed with a life buoy and later a bucket, he swam towards the pup, which was swimming away from him.

One of his colleagues later jumped into the water to assist him.

Together, they managed to save the struggling puppy, which was placed in a bucket before being hauled up to the deck by others.

It is not known when or where in Malaysia the incident happened, but the video has racked up over 486,000 views, with netizens praising the officers for their good deed.

“Kudos TLDM… May you be blessed by Allah,” said a commenter with the handle ucop. TLDM is the Malay acronym for the Malaysian navy.

Another commenter with the handle kaknor said: “I feel both happiness and worried (looking at the video), but still, thank you for all your help.”

But others had a humorous take on the incident.

“The puppy is training our personnel until they themselves are tired,” said Libran2020.

