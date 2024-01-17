Around 20 killed in explosion at Thai firework factory, no survivors found

Thai police officers work at the site of the mid-afternoon blast, near Sala Khao township, in Thailand's Suphan Buri province. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
28 min ago

BANGKOK - Around 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Jan 17 at a firework factory north of Bangkok, police said, as authorities inspected the site but were yet to find survivors.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120km north of Bangkok, police said.

"We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors," provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and urged a swift investigation.

"The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries," Mr Srettha's office said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Nine killed in Thai firework warehouse blast
China’s fireworks ban sparks fiery debate ahead of Chinese New Year

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top