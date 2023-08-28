Crucial that America, China have stable economic relationship: US commerce chief Raimondo

BEIJING – US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday, saying it is “profoundly important” that the world’s two largest economies have a stable economic relationship.

She said the entire world expects the United States and China to have a stable economic relationship; the two countries share more than US$700 billion (S$949 billion) in annual trade.

“It’s a complicated relationship. It’s a challenging relationship. We will, of course, disagree on certain issues,” she said. “I think we can make progress if we are direct, open and practical.”

Ms Raimondo is holding three days of talks with Chinese and business leaders in China to boost business ties between the world’s two largest economies. She is scheduled to meet Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao for about two hours on Monday.

Mr Wang said US-China economic relations matter not just to the two countries, but also to the rest of the world, and appreciated Ms Raimondo’s remarks that she likes trade with China. He added that he is ready to work together to “foster a more favourable policy environment” for US and Chinese businesses.

Relations are tense as the US works with allies to block China’s access to advanced semiconductors, while Beijing is restricting shipments from prominent chip company Micron Technology. It also raided and fined US firm Mintz Group US$1.5 million for doing “unapproved statistical work”. REUTERS