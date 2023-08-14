Why prospect of US-China decoupling is getting serious

NEW YORK – For companies weighing a presence in China, concern about not being in the game has tended to eclipse the risk of being caught up in the country’s geopolitical rivalry with the United States. The benefits of access to China’s vast, skilled workforce, modern logistics and low manufacturing costs helped to drive US-China trade to a record in 2022, even as the pandemic continued to disrupt industrial supply chains.

Now, there are nascent signs that a decoupling of the world’s economic superpowers, predicted during much of the past decade, is starting to happen. While US officials prefer to say they’re “de-risking” trade with China, the term describes a more targeted approach to the same phenomenon.

1. What’s decoupling?

The obvious analogy is to personal relationships – decoupling being the opposite of pairing up. But trading partners can break up, too. With China and the US, decoupling is not seen as an all-or-nothing proposition that ends in an abrupt divorce.

Most experts say it will be a slow, steady reduction in their economic inter-dependence – China traditionally serving as the world’s factory floor, the US its biggest consumption engine.

Decoupling is seen as one reason why Chinese President Xi Jinping courted French President Emmanuel Macron in April, or why the US struck a deal with Japan for minerals needed to make electric vehicles.

2. What are the roots of decoupling?

China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, the heyday of enthusiasm for free markets. The US-China trading partnership, covering about US$690 billion (S$932 billion) of goods in 2022, proved hugely beneficial to both sides and has supercharged the global economy over the past two decades.

But confidence in globalisation started to subside with the shock of the 2008 financial crisis and the ascension in 2012 of Mr Xi, who pushed to assert China as a top global power.

Then Donald Trump rode his “Make America Great Again” slogan to the White House in 2017. He accused Beijing of unfair economic policies and launched a trade war, seeking to rebalance the US trade deficit with China with tariffs on Chinese products.

3. How have the tensions evolved?

Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has maintained a hard line on Beijing. He has ordered up new rules to limit US investments in some Chinese semiconductor, quantum computing and artificial intelligence firms.

The centrepiece of his domestic record, a US$370 billion plan to support businesses leading the transition to a low-carbon economy, is supposed to reel in China’s market power over raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and magnesium – key ingredients for electric motors and batteries.

The US$50 billion Chips and Science Act aims to do something similar to reshore production of high-tech equipment, such as semiconductors, and includes new rules that restrict China’s access to it.

In an attempt to cool tensions, Mr Biden’s White House, echoing the language of the European Union, has taken to calling its strategy de-risking, rather than decoupling, a distinction that has not eased concern in Beijing. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in April warned “a full separation of our economies would be disastrous for both countries”.