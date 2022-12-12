Covid-19 outbreak forces Beijing back into voluntary quarantine; travel tracking code scrapped

BEIJING - Days after most of its Covid-19 related measures were lifted, a massive outbreak has forced much of Beijing into voluntary quarantine, with hospitals overwhelmed, pharmacies out of cold and fever medication, and well-oiled delivery networks pushed to their limits.

Amid the capital city’s worst pollution in a year, scores of people were seen lining up to enter hospitals to get to designated “fever clinics”, in spite of the authorities urging anyone running a temperature to stay home and self-medicate.

According to the Beijing municipal government, about 22,000 people went to such clinics on Sunday alone, 16 times the number from the previous week.

But given the run on antipyretics and other medication used to treat symptoms, going to a hospital appeared to be the only option for some.

Hospitals in several cities including Beijing and Guangzhou are struggling to keep up with the outbreak.

In one hospital in the capital city, nearly 20 per cent of doctors were off duty because of infections, a physician told Caixin magazine.

In Wuhan, some designated Covid-19 hospitals had to shut because they simply could not cope, the report said.

Under new rules issued last week, those who test positive but have mild symptoms are allowed to quarantine and recover at home.

While most who get Covid-19 tend to experience mild or moderate symptoms, the expectation that some 60 per cent of China’s 1.4 billion will be infected in this wave means that the sheer number can still be overwhelming.

“We have some cold medication at home, but I don’t have any anti-fever drugs, and I can’t buy any online. So coming to a hospital is the best since they won’t run out of medication,” said Ms Jiang, 32, who had been queueing outside a hospital in the populous Chaoyang district.

She told The Straits Times over text message that some of her neighbours had managed to get fever and cold medication through resellers at a high price, but she chose not to because she was unsure of the quality.

She also said her Covid-19 test results have not appeared on a tracking app after two tests over the weekend, and she did not have any antigen rapid test (ART) kits.

Similarly, a run on ART kits means that online orders often get cancelled or not processed.