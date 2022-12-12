Covid-19 chaos at China’s hospitals as stringent control policy eases

After the removal of the testing requirement, hospitals immediately felt the pressure. When Caixin reporters called a score of hospitals in Beijing and Wuhan on Dec 6, several of them said their outpatient clinics were temporarily closed after receiving positive patients.

Under the overwhelming pressure, some hospitals have brought back the previous requirement of negative nucleic acid test results for patients. Some even require that patients wear N95 protective masks throughout visits.

Another difficulty plaguing hospitals is how to separate Covid patients and non-Covid patients, which puts greater demands on manpower, resources and facilities.

Guangzhou Women and Children Medical Center recently expanded its fever clinics from 2,100 square meters to 2,600 square meters and from seven exam room to 13. It also set up zones for negative, positive and pending-result patients. Staff working in each zone are required to reduce contact with other areas.

However, in reality, when swamped with large numbers of patients with fevers, many hospitals with limited resources are essentially not implementing zoning arrangements. A staff member at a major Guangzhou hospital told Caixin that all the hospital can do now is to have the staff tested every day to ensure no positive workers are on duty.

Several hospitals also mentioned that a number of medical staffers were dispatched to support makeshift quarantine centers and that they had to reduce the number of beds in use due to a shortage of nurses.

Ensure no interruption

Under the State Council’s 10-point plan, authorities made clear that if medical workers test positive, close contacts should be accurately identified, but hospitals should not be locked down to ensure normal medical services.

But identifying close contacts and avoiding service interruptions is a fine line to walk. A doctor at a large hospital in Beijing said that staff members may not be considered close contacts if they wear N95 masks while coming into contact with positive cases.

Meanwhile, there is no clear criteria for when to close a department or an entire hospital. Under previous regulations, if there were two positive cases among the medical staff, the hospital would be immediately closed, a nurse at the major Guangzhou hospital told Caixin.

It is reasonable to close and sterilize a department where infected staff work for a short period of time, and it is beneficial to find close contacts as soon as possible and protect vulnerable groups, Peking University First Hospital’s Wang said. But once sterilization is completed, medical services must be opened immediately, he said.

Hu Bijie, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Zhongshan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, stressed that emergency departments should never be closed.

How should hospitals deal with shortages of medical staff? The international approach is to shorten the quarantine requirement for medical workers. In Germany, vaccinated medical personnel who are in close contact with infected people do not need to be quarantined. Those who are infected need to be quarantined for five days, during which other medical staff take over their shifts, Lu Mengji, a professor at University Hospital Essen’s Institute of Virology in Germany, told Caixin.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously recommended that infected medical workers stay home for five days. In January, when Omicron hit the health systems in multiple states, many hospitals allowed asymptomatic positive medical staffers to return to work. Whether well-protected positive medical staff could be in contact with patients who had severe diseases was decided on case-by-case basis.

An even smarter solution might be to allow asymptomatic positive medical staff to directly serve positive patients, Wang said.

He also suggested that construction and expansion of designated hospitals and makeshift quarantine centers has become meaningless. “Omicron is highly infectious and spreads too fast, and the speed of expansion [of quarantine centers] will never keep pace with the development of the pandemic,” he said.

“To fundamentally ease the shortage of medical resources, we still need to promote hierarchical diagnosis and treatment so that mild and asymptomatic patients can be managed at home,” Wang said. “At the same time, all hospitals, whether designated or not, may need to be prepared to accept Covid patients when the winter peak approaches.”

Lack of ICU beds

The key constraint on China’s medical system is the lack of beds in intensive-care units. A 2020 study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed that China had 3.6 ICU beds for every 100,000 people, compared with 11.4 in Singapore and 25.8 in the US.

In 2021, the central government set a target to increase the number of ICU beds to 10 per cent of all hospital beds in major cities from less than 3 per cent. Caixin learned that the target has yet to be met, although many hospitals have expanded their ICUs over the past year.

One cheaper, more flexible solution might be the temporary transformation of regular beds into ICU beds, adding electrocardiography monitoring and mobile ventilators, a Guangzhou infectiologist suggested. Based on his experience in the diagnosis and treatment of the current outbreak, many severe patients admitted to hospitals require less oxygen therapy than early patients in the 2020 Wuhan outbreak.

Among infected people, 99.5 per cent may not need to go to a hospital, but the health-care system must ensure that the remaining 0.5 per cent can get hospital treatment, Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert in Shanghai, said in a Covid-19 home recovery handbook released Dec 8.