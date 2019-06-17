Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week, first by a Chinese president in more than a decade

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea this week, state media said on Monday (June 17), marking the first visit there by a Chinese president in more than a decade.

Mr Xi will visit Pyongyang Thursday and Friday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Chinese broadcaster CCTV.

China is North Korea’s lone major ally and the visit comes amid a protracted dispute over the North’s denuclearisation with the United States.

This story is developing.