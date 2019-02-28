Trump-Kim summit cut short with no deal

HANOI (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump’s second summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un collapsed on Thursday (Feb 28) without an agreement between the two leaders, plunging future talks on North Korea’s nuclear programme into question.

The two leaders “had very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi", White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

Mr Trump and Mr Kim separately departed Hanoi’s Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel before 1.30pm local time (2.30pm Singapore time). Trump is expected to hold a news conference at 2pm local time, two hours ahead of schedule, Ms Sanders told reporters in Hanoi.

The two leaders had earlier planned to sign a joint agreement at 2pm local time, following a working lunch. It is not clear if the lunch proceeded as scheduled; reporters were ushered from the dining room at the hotel before seeing the leaders and their aides.

Ms Sanders said that “negotiations are ongoing” after she was asked whether there would be a joint statement. She did not say why the summit’s schedule was abruptly changed.

South Korean’s currency and stocks fell after reports of the schedule change, with the benchmark Kospi index extending losses to as much as 1.5 per cent.

Mr Trump earlier downplayed hopes for a breakthrough in nuclear talks at the start of his Hanoi summit with Mr Kim, who interacted with US reporters for the first time.



Reporters were removed from what was supposed to be a working lunch between Mr Trump, Mr Kim and their aides. PHOTO: TWITTER/DAVID NAKAMURA



“Speed’s not that important to me,” Mr Trump said as the pair sat down for talks at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi. "No rush. We just want to do the right deal.”

The leaders took questions from reporters on multiple occasions, and Mr Kim answered several – an unusual occurrence for the young dictator, who has only recently begun to engage with the world.



Frantic setting up at the venue where members of the media were led to as news broke of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting was cut short. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Trump called the talks so far very productive and said “the relationship is as good as it’s ever been”.

Mr Kim said in Korean in introductory remarks: “There are people remaining skeptical about this meeting. All of them will be watching this moment together as if they are watching a fantasy movie.

“Let me assure you I will do all my best to bring a good result ultimately."

In response to questions, Mr Kim said he would not be at the summit if he was not willing to denuclearise, and said that the United States and North Korea establishing respective diplomatic offices in each other’s countries would be a “welcome idea”, without committing to it.

At one point, Mr Trump asked reporters not to shout questions at Mr Kim. “This isn’t like dealing with Trump,” the president joked.

After answering a couple of questions, Mr Kim asked Mr Trump if journalists could leave the room. “Even one minute is precious to us,” he said in Korean.

The summit was organised in Hanoi in haste after Mr Trump announced the meeting on Feb 8, and the White House has sought to lower expectations. Possible outcomes include a joint declaration that the US and North Korea are no longer at war, a nonbinding agreement that would not officially replace the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War.