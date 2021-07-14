China to launch national carbon trading market this month

BEIJING - More than 2,000 power companies will participate in China's national carbon trading market when it launches this month, the country's environment ministry said on Wednesday (July 14).

Together they account for more than four billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, said vice-minister of ecology and environment Zhao Yingmin.

Mr Zhao said at a press briefing on Wednesday that the country's State Council decided on July 7 that the national carbon market would launch later this month, but would not commit to a concrete date when pressed.

"I think we can say that it will officially launch soon," he said.

Reports have said the national carbon market could begin trading as early as Friday.

China's emissions trading scheme is seen as a key tool to help the country reduce its carbon footprint and meet its emission targets.

President Xi Jinping had previously pledged China would peak carbon emissions before 2030 and attain carbon neutrality by 2060.

Plans to roll out a carbon market in China were first floated 10 years ago.

Seven regional pilot markets have been launched so far, but the official launch has been delayed repeatedly.

The market will eventually encompass more industries including steel and chemical makers, among others.

Analysts are watching China's carbon market closely. It will cover more than 6 per cent of global emissions and will be the world's largest carbon market, according to the World Bank.

Such carbon markets work by incentivising polluters to reduce emissions by allowing them to trade "permits" or "credits" that give them the right to emit.