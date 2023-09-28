China shifts attention to post-pandemic recovery

BEIJING – Nine months after China abruptly reversed its strict zero-Covid policy, coughing and sneezing without covering one’s face in public places is no longer frowned upon. Neither is spitting in public.

Gone, too, are the “da bai” (Mandarin for “big white”) who were everywhere during the pandemic.

Fully clad in white protective coveralls, N95 respirators, face shields, gloves and even shoe covers, these anonymous figures could be anyone from healthcare workers and security guards to local municipal workers and cleaners.

Initially welcomed because they helped to ensure that residents received food and other essentials during lockdowns, they came to be disliked as enforcers of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

For nearly three years, China had one of the world’s strictest Covid-19 policies – a combination of regular mass testing, lengthy quarantines and strict lockdowns. It also all but shut its borders to keep new variants of the virus at bay.

While these curbs kept infection numbers and death rates remarkably low, the closed borders also meant the country was essentially shut off from the rest of the world, preventing foreigners and Chinese alike from entering the country.

This took a toll on the economy, which grew by only 3 per cent in 2022, missing official estimates of “around 5.5 per cent”. Some economists estimated that mandatory free Covid-19 tests cost 1.7 trillion yuan (S$323 billion) a year in major cities alone, or about 1.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

This suddenly ended in early December 2022, causing a rash of infections – and deaths – to rip through the country, resulting in emptied pharmacy shelves, overwhelmed hospitals and weeks-long waiting lists at crematoriums.

The official explanation was that with the Omicron variant of the virus being less deadly and with most of the population vaccinated, there was no need for the slew of stringent measures previously necessary. But the strict restrictions had also become deeply unpopular, and the Omicron variant was already spreading.

In April 2023, China lifted mask mandates for public transport, workplaces and schools, some of the few places where the coverings were still required. But they will still need to be worn in hospitals, nursing homes and in the midst of Covid-19 outbreaks.

While most Chinese go about their lives mask-free today, many in the service industry say they prefer to keep a mask on.

“We meet so many different people every day, you don’t know who is carrying what virus, so in a way we’re protecting ourselves and others too,” said retail assistant Chen Siya, 24, who works in a clothing store in Beijing.

Hit hard by pandemic-linked factory and business closures, China’s economy has tried to stage a comeback but appears to have run out of steam after a strong start earlier in 2023, hampered by sluggish consumer demand and a troubled property sector.