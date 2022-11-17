China’s Covid-Zero lockdown in Xinjiang hits 100 days

SHANGHAI – It’s China’s longest pandemic lockdown, and probably its least well-known. But residents in the country’s dry and mountainous far west have just marked 100 days of living under the country’s Covid-Zero measures.

Urumqi, the capital of the sprawling Xinjiang region, imposed its first major lockdown measures on Aug 10.

Despite initial success in bringing a flareup back to single digits, an uptick in cases at the end of September prompted the entire region – roughly the same size as the US state of Alaska – to halt travel services early last month.

It essentially sealed itself off from the rest of China to contain the virus spread.

“Most people wouldn’t have imagined the lockdown could continue for this long,” said a 21-year-old university student who spent months sealed in his home in the city of Yining, near the border with Kazakhstan.

The student has now spent nine days in a quarantine centre before being allowed to leave the city.

He asked not to be identified because discussions about Xinjiang and his ethnic group are sensitive.

The moves haven’t quelled rising daily case numbers, which hit more than 800 this week.

But the marathon lockdown now clashes with an overhaul of China’s pandemic response to balance stamping out the virus with minimising hardships on residents.

Major cities are using more targeted measures even with thousands of new infections each day, avoiding city-wide lockdowns and reining in mass testing.

In Xinjiang, there aren’t yet similar shifts. Its size, remoteness and lack of economic and political sway mean officials are leaning on the harshest of policies to prevent their healthcare system from being overwhelmed. With optimism building that President Xi Jinping is softening China’s pandemic response, the region’s continued outlier status underscores the challenging and uneven path the world’s second-biggest economy faces as it contemplates a Covid Zero exit.

Even within Xinjiang, easing prospects vary from place to place. Urumqi remains under lockdown, along with most of the rest of the region, while Yining just lifted its months-long shutdown on Wednesday morning.

“They can only take such simplified and brutal measures,” said Huang Yanzhong, a senior fellow for global health at the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations. “The lack of financial and bureaucratic capacity at municipal levels also means there aren’t enough supporting measures when implementing the lockdowns. The discrepancy between policy objectives and actual capability is huge. Covid Zero is much less effective in undeveloped places, and could bring larger humanitarian loss.”