China ramps up criticism of Taiwan over fatal fishing incident

BEIJING - A senior Chinese official criticised Taiwan’s ruling party for what he said was “atrocious behaviour” in the island’s fatal expulsion of a Chinese fishing boat in February, as the two governments continue to trade accusations over the incident.

The authorities with Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “have ignored the safety of mainland fishermen and hurt the feelings of people on both sides”, said Mr Song Tao, head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, in a meeting in Beijing with the visiting vice-chairman of Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, Mr Andrew Hsia.

Mr Song called on both sides to step up exchanges and reiterated China’s opposition to Taiwanese independence and external interference, according to a Xinhua report on Feb 29.

Mr Song’s statement was the latest in response to a fatal accident on Feb 14, when a China-registered speedboat capsized off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen island during a chase after it refused an inspection by the Taiwanese authorities.

Two of the Chinese fishermen died after emergency treatment failed.

The remarks underscore the continuing tensions between Beijing and Taipei, especially after Taiwan elected a United States-friendly president in January.

China regards self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Since the fatal incident, Taiwan has defended its enforcement actions, while China has repeatedly condemned the island and stepped up patrols around Kinmen.

In a rare move in February, China’s coast guard also boarded a Taiwanese vessel.

At a press briefing of the Taiwan Affairs Office on Feb 28, spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian slammed the DPP authorities for “trying to cover up the truth and avoid taking responsibility”.

“The mainland reserves the right to take further measures,” she warned. “Taiwan will bear all the consequences.” BLOOMBERG