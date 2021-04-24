Asian Insider

China poised to play long game over cross-strait challenge

Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving at the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 4, 2021.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving at the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 4, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
China Bureau Chief
  • Published
    32 min ago
BEIJING - China may have ramped up its military posturing over Taiwan in the wake of recent US engagement with the island, but Beijing is not about to launch a war any time soon, or likely even in the decades to come, to wrest the renegade province back.

While there is talk that any categorical statement by the United States that it would come to Taiwan's defence in the event of a conflict may end up forcing the hand of Chinese President Xi Jinping, there is no indication that he would take such drastic action.

