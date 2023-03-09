China opposes Dutch plan to curb chip exports: Chinese ministry

BEIJING - China is opposed to a Dutch plan for restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Netherlands’ government on Wednesday said it planned new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security.

In doing so, it joined a US effort to curb chip exports to the world second-biggest economy.

Asked about the Dutch decision at a regular media briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China had lodged representations with the Netherlands.

“We are firmly opposed to the Netherlands’ usage of administrative means to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies,” Ms Mao said.

The United States in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China. REUTERS

