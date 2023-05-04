China-based online network sowing disinformation in West: Meta threat report

HONG KONG – A China-based online network tried to recruit protesters in Europe and set up a media firm in Britain as part of a disinformation campaign, according to Facebook owner Meta.

The network’s social media accounts, which ranged from Facebook to YouTube, Telegram and Twitter, pushed content focusing on incendiary political issues in Europe and the United States.

Meta said it removed more than 100 Facebook pages, profiles and Instagram accounts linked to the network, accusing them of violating its policies against coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

Another 50 accounts linked to another China-based network were also taken down.

“These latest networks experimented with a range of tactics we haven’t seen in China-based operations before,” Meta said in its quarterly Adversarial Threat Report, published on Wednesday.

“The latest behaviours included creating a front media company in the West, hiring freelance writers around the world, offering to recruit protesters, and co-opting an NGO (non-governmental organisation) in Africa,” it said.

While Meta has taken down some of the accounts, much of the network’s content remains online.

On Twitter, an account named in the Meta report called New Europe Observation shared incendiary content attacking migrants to Europe and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists until as recently as April 28.

One tweet by the group from August 2022 said it was hiring “part-timers” to attend a protest in Hungary against billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a financier who is frequently a target of far-right conspiracy theories.

Some of its Twitter posts used viral tweets from far-right accounts.

Interspersed with the Europe-focused messaging was content pushing Beijing’s line on its policies in China’s western region of Xinjiang, where activists accuse the authorities of detaining more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims in forced re-education camps.

Another account that Meta said was run by the network focused more closely on divisive issues in the US, including police brutality, crime and LGBT rights.

The network was run through a Britain-based front company called London New Europe, Meta said, which company records and Google Maps showed operated out of a nondescript apartment building in north-east London.

The group sought to hire central Asian freelance writers to produce content, as well as “tried to engage individuals to record English-language videos scripted by the network”, Meta said.