How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation during Russia's invasion of Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON (REUTERS) - Days after the March 9 bombing of a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, comments claiming the attack never happened began flooding the queues of workers moderating Facebook and Instagram content on behalf of the apps' owner, Meta Platforms.

The bombardment killed at least three people, including a child, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said publicly.

Images of bloodied, heavily pregnant women fleeing through the rubble, their hands cradling their bellies, sparked immediate outrage worldwide.

Among the most-recognised women was Mariana Vishegirskaya, a Ukrainian fashion and beauty influencer. Photos of her navigating down a hospital stairwell in polka-dot pajamas circulated widely after the attack, captured by an Associated Press photographer.

Online expressions of support for the mother-to-be quickly turned to attacks on her Instagram account, according to two contractors directly moderating content from the conflict on Facebook and Instagram. They spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, citing non-disclosure agreements that barred them from discussing their work publicly.

The case involving the beauty influencer is just one example of how Meta's content policies and enforcement mechanisms have enabled pro-Russian propaganda during the Ukraine invasion, the moderators told Reuters.

Russian officialdom seized on the images, setting them side-by-side against her glossy Instagram photos in an effort to persuade viewers that the attack had been faked. On state television and social media, and in the chamber of the UN Security Council, Moscow alleged - falsely - that Vishegirskaya had donned make-up and multiple outfits in an elaborately staged hoax orchestrated by Ukrainian forces.

Swarms of comments accusing the influencer of duplicity and being an actress appeared underneath old Instagram posts of her posed with tubes of make-up, the moderators said.

At the height of the onslaught, comments containing false allegations about the woman accounted for most of the material in one moderator's content queue, which normally would have contained a mix of posts suspected of violating Meta's myriad policies, the person recalled.

"The posts were vile," and appeared to be orchestrated, the moderator told Reuters. But many were within the company's rules, the person said, because they did not directly mention the attack. "I couldn't do anything about them," the moderator said.

Reuters was unable to contact Vishegirskaya.

Meta declined to comment on its handling of the activity involving Vishegirskaya, but said in a statement to Reuters that multiple teams are addressing the issue.

"We have separate, expert teams and outside partners that review misinformation and inauthentic behaviour and we have been applying our policies to counter that activity forcefully throughout the war," the statement said.