Chilli, garlic, and a dash of rocks: Stir-fried pebbles go viral in China, but not everyone is biting

Hard rock cafes have been sprouting up all across China as home chefs roll out their own versions of the trendiest dish on their social media now – stir-fried pebbles.

Said to have originated hundreds of years ago in Hubei province, this spicy snack has purportedly been revived by a street food hawker at a Changsha night market.

In multiple social media videos posted earlier in June that have racked up tens of thousands of views, he is seen frying granite nuggets on a hotplate, adding chilli oil, garlic cloves, perilla leaves and rosemary – each addition peppered with poetic musings in Mandarin, such as “with every drizzle of chilli, a taste of liveliness and emotion”. A serving goes for around 18 yuan (S$3.40).

Answering a customer’s queries, the hawker says the dish is a local delicacy in Hubei, adding that it is widely enjoyed by as many people as there are drinkers in the central Chinese province, where its residents are said to enjoy imbibing “from morning to night”.