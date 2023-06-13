As climate change hits, China weighs new water megaprojects

SINGAPORE - As droughts loom, China is planning ambitious new water infrastructure projects in hope that moving more of the precious liquid across the country will mitigate the impact of climate change - but experts warn more river diversions may be costly.

At the end of May, officials released plans to build a national “water network” of new canals, reservoirs and storage facilities they say will boost irrigation, and cut the risk of floods and droughts.

Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said the plan would “unblock the major arteries” of the river system by 2035, boosting the state’s ability to even out water supply distribution.

But experts say this approach is not only expensive and environmentally disruptive, but could leave regions in the south more vulnerable to supply disruptions and require additional infrastructure to address.

“What they have been doing so far is using engineering solutions to try to physically supply water and fix their water problem,” said Professor Mark Wang, a geographer at Melbourne University who studies the impact of China’s water infrastructure. “If China can reduce water use and increase efficiency, it doesn’t need mega-diversion projects.”

China’s Ministry of Water Resources did not respond to a request for comment.

Although this year’s drought is not expected to be as severe as last year’s, when months of high temperatures parched large parts of the Yangtze basin, state forecasters warn that central and south-western China could suffer.

Parts of the south-west have already imposed special measures, with a water company in Sichuan province’s Liangshan County urging residents not to shower more than four times a month.

China’s per capita water resources are much lower than the world average and distribution is uneven. It has long relied on large-scale infrastructure to deliver water from the flood-prone south to the arid north and find engineering solutions to its long-term supply woes.

Some measures to curb demand are in place. Local governments have been pushed to reduce water consumption, improve wastewater recycling and tackle pollution.

Alongside that, China has embarked on more than 100 diversion projects over the last five years, Prof Wang added.

Total investment in fixed water assets exceeded 1.1 trillion yuan (S$206 billion) last year, up 44 per cent compared with 2021, analysts said. It rose 15.6 per cent to 407 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2023 and officials say even more funding will be made available.

“The costs of building these enormous projects is likely to continue increasing,” said Ms Genevieve Donnellon-May, a researcher at the Oxford Global Society who studies China’s water issues.