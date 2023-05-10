China warns severe heat means another summer of power risks

BEIJING – Asia’s brutally hot weather is expected to hit China this summer, threatening a new round of power shortages that in 2022 disrupted global supply chains of everything from cars to solar panels.

The electricity supply situation will be tight across the entire nation this summer, state-run China Energy News reported, citing the State Grid Energy Research Institute.

Central, eastern, and south-western provinces are likely to experience shortages during periods of peak demand, according to the institute.

A heat wave is scorching parts of Asia even before the official start of the Northern Hemisphere summer.

It has sent temperatures to a record 44.2 deg C in Vietnam, shut schools early in the Philippines and put India on alert for blackouts.

Climate change is exacerbating the frequency of extreme weather incidents, according to scientists at research groups like World Weather Attribution.

In China, temperatures in most parts of the nation will be relatively high this summer, with several regions forecast to experience periodic heatwaves, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

More frequent droughts and flood-inducing rainstorms are also expected.

In 2022, extreme heat and a lack of rain dried up the Yangtze River, with water reaching the lowest level on record in some stretches.

That caused severe power shortages in areas dependent on hydroelectricity, such as Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. It led officials to curtail supply to factories to ensure people could run air-conditioners at home.

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co were among impacted companies.

In Yunnan, a key aluminium hub, power rationing began anew in April after another severe drought.

Extreme weather is also affecting crops from rubber to peanuts, potentially requiring more imports to fill the gap and roiling global trade flows.