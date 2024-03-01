US envoy warns Hong Kong is moving to China-style Internet curbs

HONG KONG - The top US diplomat in Hong Kong sounded the alarm over growing Internet censorship in the city, underscoring fears China’s crackdown on freedoms is diminishing the hub’s appeal as a global finance hub.

In his first interview since taking up the post in 2022, US Consul-General Gregory May cautioned that connectivity issues and data security concerns had prompted some American companies to use burner phones and laptops when visiting the enclave.

“Hong Kong is starting to go down the slope of trying to take certain content off the Internet and blocking certain websites,” he told Bloomberg News on Feb 29. “It is kind of a slippery slope once you start that Internet censorship. Where does that end?”

The government’s campaign to wipe Glory to Hong Kong, a song popularised during 2019 anti-government protests, from the city’s Internet has highlighted operational risks for Western tech giants such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.

The city’s Internet service providers have also blocked access to a small number of websites, including from the UK-based rights group Hong Kong Watch.

Officials have defended such actions on national security grounds.

While Hong Kong’s Internet remains largely free, initial curbs have sparked concern the tight controls of mainland China, where many Western platforms are blocked and censors routinely scrub content critical of the government, could spill over into Hong Kong.

The American diplomat’s criticism comes as Hong Kong tries to bolster its position as an international business centre and attract tourists to boost its flagging economy.

The city’s global reputation took a hit after years of Covid-19 pandemic isolation drove an exodus of talent and a sweeping crackdown on political freedoms turned it into a flashpoint in fraught relations between the world’s two superpowers.

“Releasing Jimmy Lai and these other people facing jail for political expression – releasing them would do more to improve Hong Kong’s image than all the financial summits and tourism promotion campaigns put together,” Mr May said.

Pro-democracy activist Lai, 76, is facing life in prison under a national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Mr May, a career diplomat who worked as a journalist before serving in mainland Chinese cities Shenyang and Guangzhou, called on the government to reassure businesses it was committed to a free and open Internet and business-friendly data controls.

“We definitely want to have a better relationship with Hong Kong. We just need Hong Kong to stop the slide,” Mr May said, referring to the city’s restrictions on freedoms. “While we want the economic relation to continue to do well, frankly, our priority is more in the political space.”

The US has sanctioned the city’s leader John Lee over President Xi Jinping’s clampdown on dissent, while Beijing has accused Washington of orchestrating mass protests against Communist Party influence that rocked the hub in 2019.

US Congress in 2023 passed a Bill that could shut down Hong Kong’s three economic and trade offices in the US if the financial hub isn’t deemed significantly autonomous from Beijing.

Hours before Mr May’s interview, the US State Department raised concern over the city’s proposals for a new domestic security law, saying it adopts “broad and vague” definitions of state secrets and external interference that could be used to silence critics.

The local measure adds to the China-drafted national security law and has stirred fears over a chilling effect on open discussion of economic and policy issues.

“The last thing Hong Kong needs after the NSL are more, very broad, new crimes,” Mr May said.

He declined to say what the US government would do if Hong Kong passes the law.