A 26-year-old sex-crime fighter dives into South Korean politics

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - In the five years since Ms Park Ji-hyun's 21st birthday, the South Korean activist has busted an online sex crime ring, published a memoir, revealed her identity to the masses, and become a senior advisor to a leading presidential candidate.

He lost, but she didn't. The election elevated Ms Park to the highest levels of national politics.

Just months after emerging from anonymity, Ms Park was named interim co-chair of the Democratic Party and the leader of its rebuilding efforts. She's also become a lodestar for millions of South Korean women enraged by a rash of high-profile sexual harassment and violence against women - and the gender politics of newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol.

"It is very surprising that in Korea, a woman in her 20s is a leader of a major party," Ms Park said in a rare interview with a global media organisation. "I hope it's more normal in the future, and not only in Korea. I hope that we can become a society where, regardless of generation or gender, anyone can do anything they want to do."

For many South Korean women, a voice like Ms Park's has been a long time coming. The country's vaunted economic growth rate - a 540-fold increase in per capita GDP since the end of the war that divided the peninsula - has left most women woefully behind.

Women earn roughly two-thirds of what men do, the worst gender-pay gap among OECD countries. Men hold 81 per cent of seats in parliament and a whopping 95 per cent of executive-level positions at the country's publicly traded companies.

The sexism persists at home. In two-income households, women on average spend more than three hours a day on housework, compared with 54 minutes for men.

South Korea's technological advances have also had a dark side for women. One of the world's fastest internets has facilitated a wave of digital sex crimes, including trafficking in illegal kinds of pornography online, often images that have been captured via tiny spy cams and without the subjects' knowledge or consent.

Technological tools are abused - and women are targets of online harassment - all over the world. But South Korea's already gaping gender divide has made it worse, according to Heather Barr, an associate director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch and the author of a report on digital sex crime in South Korea: "Misogyny, inequity, and inequality is so pervasive in all aspects of the lives of women and girls there."

The March presidential election put the country's gender divide in the spotlight and, for a growing cadre of young feminists, captured the problems with politics as usual.

Mr Yoon played to simmering male resentments, pledging to abolish the gender ministry and prosecute women who made false accusations of rape and other sex crimes. His primary opponent, Lee Jae-myung, wasn't an easy alternative, hailing from a party dogged by so many sexual harassment accusations that it was jokingly derided as the "groping and touching" party.

Ms Park hadn't been particularly interested in electoral politics. Together with a journalism school classmate, she had infiltrated and exposed a vicious online sex crime ring that blackmailed and victimised young women and girls as young as 12. With her help, the police eventually arrested the ringleaders, a pair of 26-year-old men, and they were sentenced to more than 30 years in jail. During that project and for years afterwards, she went by the pseudonym "Flame".

In "Cyber Hell", a Netflix documentary about the case, she appears in shadow. She met Mr Lee through her advocacy work. He persuaded her that he was serious about cracking down on digital sex crime and would tackle discrimination against women in workplace. Ms Park agreed to join his campaign as a special advisor for women's issues, and to help him win the youth vote. But her activism was part of her appeal, and that meant revealing her identity.

"I was definitely worried about whether my family would be OK," she said. "But I came to the point where I thought, 'I need to increase the power of my voice.'"