Charge Jung Joon-young with taping, and sharing, sex videos, police recommend

SEOUL - The case against K-pop singer Jung Joon-young has taken a serious turn, with police on Friday (March 29) recommending to the prosecution to charge him with secretly filming sex videos and sharing the footage.

The 30-year-old, who was arrested last week, was transferred from a detention room of Jongno Police Station in downtown Seoul to the custody of prosecutors shortly before 8am, reported The Korea Herald.

Handcuffed and wearing a black suit, Jung kept mum when reporters fired off questions as he was escorted to a van.

Some 10 women reportedly were taped in sex acts, with the footage shared via a chat group with artists such as former BigBang singer Seungri and ex-FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon between 2015 and 2016.

The police said Jung shared 11 videos and are also probing whether he tried to remove incriminating evidence by getting rid of his phone, and asking others to do likewise.

Seungri has also been booked for procuring prostitutes for potential investors of the Burning Sun club. On Thursday (March 28), he was slapped with a new charge of sharing an obscene photograph.