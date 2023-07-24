Could the missing Chinese foreign minister’s fate be known soon?

BEIJING – One month after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, 57, abruptly disappeared from the public eye, the government has continued to be tight-lipped on his whereabouts, saying on Monday only that China’s diplomatic activities are “steadily moving forward”.

But on the same day, Chinese state media also announced that the country’s top legislature will meet on Tuesday to review “a decision on official appointment and removal”.

This is somewhat unusual given that it typically meets every other month, and had just convened in June. It can, however, hold interim meetings in case of special needs.

Questions have persisted over the fate of China’s main envoy, who has missed a string of diplomatic meetings while his colleagues took his place.

So far, the only reason the Chinese foreign ministry has offered is that Mr Qin had to miss a recent Asean meeting because of health reasons.

But with his unprecedented month-long absence and the government’s refusal to say more, speculation that he might have flouted party rules has quickly gained momentum.

While the foreign ministry has maintained that it is business as usual for the country’s diplomatic affairs, at least two meetings had been postponed because Mr Qin was unable to attend, raising questions over whether China’s foreign relations at a time when it is on a campaign to win friends or mend fences could be hit.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was said to have deferred a planned trip to Beijing this month to meet Mr Qin, Bloomberg reported last Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The visit was an effort by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to get ties strained over China’s clampdown on Hong Kong and the Ukraine war back to normal.

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also abruptly cancelled his scheduled trip to the Chinese capital city on July 10 after being told by Chinese officials they could not host him at that time.

The burden of Mr Qin’s portfolio has fallen largely on former foreign minister Wang Yi and current first-ranked Vice-Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is the most likely man to succeed Mr Qin if he is no longer able to serve.

Last Thursday, Mr Ma attended an extraordinary meeting of Brics foreign ministers via video link, the second time he has stepped in for Mr Qin since early June for this economic grouping.

Mr Qin had been expected to meet his Brics counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa on June 1 in Cape Town, but Mr Ma later went in his place.