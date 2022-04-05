China Perspective Podcast: What is the fate of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ program?

In this week's episode, we discuss Beijing's reaction to the US's latest ‘warning shot’ on Chinese businesses, the country’s efforts to mend fences with its neighbours and the fate of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ program.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow China Perspective Podcast every Tuesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's articles: https://str.sg/3xR7

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!