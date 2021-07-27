China Perspective Podcast: Impact of China’s edtech assault on after-school tutoring companies, investors

China Perspective Ep 6: Impact of China’s edtech assault on after-school tutoring companies, investors
7:52 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. China's new set of sweeping regulations on after-school tutoring companies and investors (1:48)
2. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi's statement before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's arrival in China (3:55)
3. Latest update of Typhoon In-Fa and the Chinese government reaction to the situation (5:55)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
