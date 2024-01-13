US does not support Taiwan independence, Biden says

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Jan 13 the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te won a presidential election.

The polls had been framed by China as a choice between war and peace.

China regards the separately ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified – through force if necessary – while most Taiwanese prefer the status quo.

"We do not support independence...," Mr Biden said, when asked for reaction to the elections on Jan 13.

Hours ahead of the polls opening, Washington had warned "it would be unacceptable" for "any" country to interfere in the election.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the island.

The Biden administration has feared that the election, transition and new administration would escalate conflict with Beijing. REUTERS