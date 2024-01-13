US does not support Taiwan independence, Biden says

US President Joe Biden had been asked for his reaction to the elections in Taiwan on Jan 13. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 min ago
Published
54 min ago

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Jan 13 the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te won a presidential election.

The polls had been framed by China as a choice between war and peace.

China regards the separately ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified – through force if necessary – while most Taiwanese prefer the status quo.

"We do not support independence...," Mr Biden said, when asked for reaction to the elections on Jan 13.

Hours ahead of the polls opening, Washington had warned "it would be unacceptable" for "any" country to interfere in the election.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties with the island.

The Biden administration has feared that the election, transition and new administration would escalate conflict with Beijing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
For Taiwanese Americans, voting back home takes more than a postage stamp
Blinken discusses human rights issues, Taiwan Strait with senior Chinese official

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top