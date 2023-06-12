Bangladesh tea workers struggle as heat and drought scorch fields

SREEMANGAL, Bangladesh – Ms Phul Kumari has picked tea in north-eastern Bangladesh for three decades, but the 45-year-old says she has never experienced heat and drought like that during this harvest season.

“It’s too hot, and I can’t continue working,” she said, as she took a break for water at the tea estate where she labours in Sreemangal, south of the city of Sylhet.

“I feel like I’m standing… beside the cooker in the kitchen,” she said. “I’ve never seen this situation in my entire life.”

Sreemangal, Bangladesh’s tea capital, traditionally has the highest rainfall in the country and temperatures that, while close to 30 deg C in the summer, feel milder because of the cooling rain.

But in recent years, as the planet heats up, temperatures have been rising, hitting a sweltering 39 deg C in Sreemangal in May. Worse still, rainfall that month was half of the usual levels.

That is slashing the region’s tea harvest - which is expected to be halved compared to 2022 - and driving away the tourists who normally throng to the hilly region to see its rainforests, lakes and picturesque tea gardens.

Around the world, worsening heatwaves fuelled by climate change are proving increasingly costly for businesses and their workers, raising questions about how economies and the people who depend on them will cope, especially as continued fossil fuel use further heats the planet.

Mr Kazi Shamsul Haque, general-secretary of the Sreemangal Tourism Service Organisation, said this season even 60 per cent discounts were failing to pull in tourists scared away by the heat and drought, something he called “a great loss for us”.

“Rainy season is the peak time for Sreemangal tourism”, including the 60 resorts in the area, he said. “But this time tourists are not coming.”

“We have heard about climate change many times, and now we can see the impact in our area,” he said.

Workers suffer most

Perhaps hardest hit by the worsening drought and heat, however, are the legions of tea workers in the normally mild region, which was first planted to tea gardens during British colonial rule.

Ms Mini Hazra, a tea picker at Barawura, one of the area’s tea plantations, said she could normally pick 50kg to 60kg of leaves a day but could manage only 15kg a day now before having to stop work, which has affected her income.

“After working in the heat, I feel like my skin is getting burned, and I can’t stop it even using water,” she said.

The heat left her so tired, she added, that she struggled to get her own household chores done at home after arriving exhausted from work.

She cannot remember tea picking conditions ever being so difficult. “It was not the same before. Due to enough rain we could work easily in the summer,” she said.