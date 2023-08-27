US military aircraft crashes during drills in Australia: reports

SYDNEY - A United States military aircraft crashed during drills in Australia’s Northern Territory on Sunday, according to local media.

Several people have reportedly been rescued after the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft crashed during drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, according to Australian state broadcaster ABC.

It added that there were no reports of fatalities.

Sky News said that there were about 20 US Marines on board the chopper.

An emergency services incident map for the Northern Territory said there had been an “aircraft crash” on Melville Island, some 60km north of the Australian mainland on Sunday morning.

The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills held between the US and Australian military. ABC reported that more than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Indonesia are currently taking part in the exercise.

This is a developing story. AFP