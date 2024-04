WELLINGTON - A New Zealand media outlet that had announced drastic cuts to its news operations due to economic woes, raising the spectre of hundreds of job losses, has been thrown a lifeline by its industry rival that will save its news bulletins and website.

On April 10, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed it would close down its New Zealand newsroom, Newshub, including its website, the morning television show and the 6pm news bulletin, resulting in the loss of nearly 300 jobs.