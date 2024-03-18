Man falls to death from hot-air balloon in Melbourne

A man plummeted to his death from a hot-air balloon over Melbourne, Australia, on March 18, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The incident took place early in the morning, local sources reported, with emergency services called to Albert Street in Preston around 7.30am.

Following the incident, the balloon landed at Yarra Bend Park, while other hot-air balloons in the vicinity made landings at various inner-city parks.

According to the AP report, the hot-air balloon had departed from the northern suburbs of Melbourne and had been airborne for approximately 30 minutes before the man fell out of the basket.

The man’s body was subsequently discovered in a residential neighbourhood, prompting Victoria state police to seal off Albert Street, between Wood Street and Murray Road.

The Victoria police are in the process of compiling a report for the coroner, and stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

They are also interviewing the balloon’s pilot, the other passengers on board and any eyewitnesses.

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation have extended their sympathies to the dead man’s family and friends.

In a joint statement cited by AP on March 18, the two groups emphasised that hot-air balloon baskets are carefully designed to maximise safety and minimise the risk of passengers accidentally falling out.

“Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatised by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected,” the statement added.

The matter is now under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Victoria Police, WorkSafe Victoria, the Air Transport Safety Bureau and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

According to Visit Victoria, the state’s tourism and events company, Melbourne is the only major city in the world which has provision for hot-air balloons to fly over the central business district.