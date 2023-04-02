Two die after hot-air balloon catches fire in Mexico near archaeological site

A hot air balloon caught fire and collapsed in the municipality of San Juan Teotihuacan in Mexico. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
15 min ago

MEXICO CITY - Two people have died after a hot-air balloon flying near Mexico’s famed Teotihuacan archaeological site caught fire, the government said on Saturday.

“The passengers jumped from the balloon,” the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child had suffered burns.

It identified the dead victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names, and said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur.

It did not mention whether there were any other passengers on the balloon.

A video posted on social media shows the balloon’s gondola on fire in a perfectly clear sky.

Several tour operators offer balloon flights over Teotihuacan, some 70km north-east of Mexico City, for around US$150 (S$200).

With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period, is a popular tourist destination. AFP

Forensic experts and members of the National Guard working in the area where a hot air balloon caught fire and collapsed. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
More On This Topic
Turkish hot air balloon crash kills 2 Spaniards
Chinese man rescued 2 days after floating away on gas balloon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top