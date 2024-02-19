Lightning bolt knocks out 4 people near Sydney Opera House

Four people were struck by lightning just a stone's throw from the Sydney Opera House on Feb 18. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 02:15 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 02:15 PM

SYDNEY - A lightning bolt scorched and knocked out four people near the Sydney Opera House on Feb 18 as they sheltered under a tree during a violent electrical storm, rescue officials said.

The four were struck beneath the tree in the Botanic Gardens, ambulance workers said, just a stone’s throw from the harbourside architectural masterpiece.

“They all had a brief loss of consciousness,” said the New South Wales ambulance service’s Dominic Wong.

They also suffered burns and presented cardiac symptoms, he told reporters.

The victims – two men and two women aged from their late teens to their 30s – were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Sydney hospitals in a “serious and stable” condition, he said. AFP

