‘Helpful to learn about Chinese culture’: New Zealand presses on with Chinese language campaign

WELLINGTON – For 27-year-old New Zealander Briar Topp, learning Chinese has brought her opportunities both in school and at work.

She picked up the Chinese language in high school due to her love for learning new languages, and that has won her scholarships to go on exchange programmes to China, which further honed her proficiency.

She had also enjoyed practising her Mandarin with her Singaporean best friend.

Now a fluent speaker, the executive assistant at an investment firm said: “Nearly every door that has opened in my career has been partially due to my proficiency in Mandarin.”

She has found work as a tour guide for Chinese tourists while studying at a university in Dunedin and landed a job at an investment firm because her Mandarin skills enabled her to work with Chinese clients. She has even interned at a China-Germany start-up in Berlin that required her to use English and Mandarin.

“Not only is my competency in the language useful, (but) it also gave me an understanding of Chinese culture and business customs from my time living and working in China,” she said in an interview with The Straits Times.

Ms Topp also speaks basic French and German, and is currently learning Cantonese and Arabic. She is also speaking Mandarin to her one-year-old son in the hope of giving him a head start in learning Chinese.

Ms Topp is one of New Zealand’s “Chinese Language Superstars” – language ambassadors who share their Chinese learning journey as part of the country’s Chinese Language Week, which runs from Sept 17 to 23 this year.

Now in its ninth year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week (NZCLW) was officially launched on Monday at the Beehive’s banquet hall, within the parliamentary complex.

Having followed its activities in past years, Ms Topp hopes to inspire other New Zealanders to learn Chinese.