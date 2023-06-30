New Zealand manages China relationship carefully, working to avoid being caught in rivalry with US

WELLINGTON - New Zealand is carefully managing its relationship with China and must avoid getting pulled from “pillar and post” amid the strategic rivalry between China and the United States, the Pacific nation’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Ms Nanaia Mahuta’s comments come as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins nears the end of a six-day visit to China leading a trade delegation, which included meetings with China President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang focusing on economic partnership and trade.

Mr Hipkins has faced domestic criticism for not spending more time during his visit raising New Zealand’s concerns about human rights violations in Xinjiang.

“China’s a complex relationship that we manage very carefully,” Ms Mahuta said in an interview with Reuters.

She said Mr Hipkins’ focus on trade did not shift New Zealand foreign policy but shows New Zealand has a range of interests with China.

In a statement after Mr Hipkins’ meeting with Mr Xi, there was no mention of human rights concerns or the Taiwan Strait. Both were noted in the readout of the meeting between former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Mr Xi in November 2022.

“I’m under no shadow of a doubt that trade and economic issues would have been discussed, human rights issues, the war in Ukraine,” Ms Mahuta said.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for China’s embassy in New Zealand said last week that during the past five decades, “through joint efforts and based on mutual respect, seeking commonality while shelving differences” the relationship between the two countries had come a long way.

New Zealand has long been seen as a moderate or even absent voice on China in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

The country’s tone on security and China’s growing presence in the South Pacific toughened last year after China and the Solomon Islands struck a security pact.

Ms Mahuta said the Mr Hipkins visit to China after her own in March reinforces the delicate nature of the relationship.

Her trip came under scrutiny this week when The Australian said she had received an hour-long dressing down from her counterpart. She has described the meeting as “very robust”. At the meeting, she said, she noted “deep concerns regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong”.

She said China and New Zealand could have difficult conversations about issues on which they disagreed.

“We’ve maintained diplomatic dialogue with China through some pretty tough times,” she said without elaborating.