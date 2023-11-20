News analysis

CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns as firm commits to rebuild trust after outage in Australia

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin faced intense questioning in an Australian Senate inquiry hearing on Nov 17, during which she dodged questions about whether she would resign. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
59 min ago
SYDNEY – The head of Singtel-owned Optus, Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, resigned on Nov 20 following an outage that left 10 million people in Australia without phone or Internet access, as experts said the chief executive officer’s departure was a necessary first step towards rebuilding trust with consumers.

Following a difficult period for Optus that included an outage on Nov 8 and a massive cyber attack in 2022, Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said on Nov 20 that the firm viewed the “events in recent weeks very seriously”.

