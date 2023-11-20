CEO of Singtel-owned Optus resigns as firm commits to rebuild trust after outage in Australia

SYDNEY – The head of Singtel-owned Optus, Ms Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, resigned on Nov 20 following an outage that left 10 million people in Australia without phone or Internet access, as experts said the chief executive officer’s departure was a necessary first step towards rebuilding trust with consumers.

Following a difficult period for Optus that included an outage on Nov 8 and a massive cyber attack in 2022, Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said on Nov 20 that the firm viewed the “events in recent weeks very seriously”.