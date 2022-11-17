Asian Insider: Who will govern Malaysia? | Ukraine looms large at G-20

On Saturday, Malaysians will go to the polls to choose their next government. This has been one of the most tightly contested races, with many multi-cornered fights and uncertainties such as voter turnout and the weather. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists the possible outcomes and who could be prime minister in each scenario.

Star power: Anwar Ibrahim stumps for PH candidates in KL and Selangor

No sure win: PM Ismail Sabri looks set to win in Bera, but stays cautious

TikTok rules: Parties battle on social media to woo young voters

Follow ST’s live coverage this weekend as we bring you first-hand updates and live results.