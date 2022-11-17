Asian Insider: Who will govern Malaysia? | Ukraine looms large at G-20

Dear ST reader,
The two-day G-20 summit in Bali has ended with a declaration that deplores Russian aggression in Ukraine. In Malaysia, with two days to go before polling day, the race remains too close to call.
Malaysia votes
On Saturday, Malaysians will go to the polls to choose their next government. This has been one of the most tightly contested races, with many multi-cornered fights and uncertainties such as voter turnout and the weather. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists the possible outcomes and who could be prime minister in each scenario.
Star power: Anwar Ibrahim stumps for PH candidates in KL and Selangor
No sure win: PM Ismail Sabri looks set to win in Bera, but stays cautious
TikTok rules: Parties battle on social media to woo young voters
Follow ST’s live coverage this weekend as we bring you first-hand updates and live results.
Bali G-20
Instead of a joint communique, G-20 host Indonesia pushed for a leaders’ declaration that seeks to address various challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
One highlight of the summit was the highly anticipated meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. Analysts say the meeting helped to ease tensions between the two superpowers but differences remain.
Read more: Not condemning Ukraine war would mean a weakening of pressure against Russia, says PM Lee
Going nuclear
Some countries in South-east Asia have plans to acquire nuclear power in a bid to meet their burgeoning energy needs, but others have been hesitant to go for this option even as they strive to fulfil their commitment to net-zero carbon emissions.
Meanwhile at the COP27 summit in Egypt, anxiety is growing that nations remain far apart on key issues, writes Climate Change Editor David Fogarty.
Read more: Mangrove alliance formed at COP27
Zero-Covid no more?
China’s health authorities last week announced new measures aimed at easing the inconvenience brought about by its “zero-Covid-19” strategy. But in reality, things are unlikely to go as intended, writes China correspondent Elizabeth Law.
The strict Covid-19 rules continue to weigh on consumption as China’s retail sector in October reported its first decline in five months, reports China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei.
In-depth: German industry won’t decouple from China for good reason
Quest for soft power
Return To Dust, a Chinese film about a poor farmer, fell foul of censors despite its popularity at home and abroad. It shows the challenges China faces in its quest for soft power, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong in this week's Power Play column.
Work-life balance
While the pandemic’s unexpected gift of remote working has spurred a novel approach to productivity worldwide, it has also erased boundaries between professional and personal lives. But frustrated employees in India are pushing back against an aggressive work culture, writes India correspondent Rohini Mohan in her Letter from Bengaluru.