Anxiety grows over what COP27 can deliver

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - At the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, there’s a growing sense of worry that two weeks of negotiations will not be enough time and result in a weak outcome. With a Friday deadline looming, and many issues unresolved, the talks are set to drag on into the weekend – reaching consensus among 200 nations is never an easy task.

Anxiety is growing in the halls and negotiating rooms that nations remain far apart on key issues. These include discussions on a possible loss and damage financing mechanism for poorer nations, boosting climate finance and ironing out how carbon offset trading will function under the Paris Agreement, the world’s main climate pact.

The talks were always going to struggle for world attention, overshadowed as they were by the global energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and competing news events, from the US midterm elections to the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali. Yet, COP27 has to be the most important global gathering of the year.

No other crisis has affected the globe as much as climate change this year, with the millions displaced by floods in Pakistan, China and Australia, and crippling heatwaves across Europe and South Asia. Man-made climate change has had a direct hand in most, if not all, of these events by fuelling their ferocity and scale.

All this makes annual UN climate conferences like COP27 so vital. Decisions taken here drive actions for governments and businesses – even if the negotiation process is hard to fathom for the vast majority of people.

“Being a process of consensus, all too often the decisions reflect the lowest common denominator and can fall perilously short of the urgency required,” said Dr Simon Bradshaw, research director of projects at the Climate Council, a leading Australian climate science communication non-profit.

COP27 faces strong pressure to deliver much greater global ambition to tackle climate change, especially after this year’s weather-related extremes and predictions from the United Nations that worse is to come as the planet heats up. That puts billions of people at the mercy of more destructive weather, in rich and poor nations.

Developing nations are insisting COP27 finally deliver a decision to back a funding mechanism for irreparable loss and damage caused by stronger storms, floods, droughts and sea level rise. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and also small island states, say COP27 must agree on the creation of a financing mechanism even if its exact nature is still unclear.

“That’s the big question. It’s not just what the fund is going to be or the facility, but where are the funds going to come from for any of them – existing or new?” said Mr Alden Meyer, senior associate at think-tank E3G and a veteran observer of UN climate talks.

Scores of poorer, vulnerable nations say climate change impacts are draining their economies and forcing more people into poverty. They say wealthier nations, whose emissions are driving the climate crisis, should help them cope.

The funds are also to help nations adapt and become more resilient to climate impacts. Far stronger action to phase out fossil fuels is also being demanded, with India wanting any agreement to include this.

“The world’s most climate-vulnerable countries are not about to concede any of these big fights, so we can expect a few more days of fierce negotiations yet,” said Dr Bradshaw.

The 39-member Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis), which includes Singapore, said on Wednesday that the grouping and other developing countries “were gravely concerned” over the lack of progress made on funding arrangements for loss and damage.

“We have come too far to fail on loss and damage finance,” said Aosis chair Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment.