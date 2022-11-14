Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict

BALI - Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping opened their high-stakes summit in Bali with a handshake on Monday, with both men vowing to manage differences and avoid conflict.
“The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship,” Mr Xi said, as Mr Biden said he sought to “manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming conflict”.
It was the two leaders’ first in-person meeting since the US President took office, in one of the most closely watched encounters of his presidency.
The two men met shortly after 5.30pm local time on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit. They were expected to talk for at least two hours, after which Mr Biden plans to hold a news conference.
“Good to see you,” Mr Biden said to Mr Xi before they went into a meeting room.
The two sides sat at long conference tables with a display of flowers between them.
In opening remarks, Mr Biden said the US and China can manage their differences and stop competition from turning into conflict.
“I’m committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with,” said Mr Biden.
“As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility in my view to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation.”
“The world has come to a crossroads,” Mr Xi said vowing a “candid” discussion of issues that have riven relations between the world’s two leading powers.
Mr Xi said as two major countries, the US and China need to chart their course, find a right direction for the relationship and elevate it. He added that though he had stayed in touch with Mr Biden via video, phone calls and letters, there was no replacement for in-person meetings.
“Currently, the China-US relationship is in such a situation that we all care a lot about it, because this is not the fundamental interest of our two countries and peoples, and it’s not what the international community expects of us,” Mr Xi added.
Mr Xi also said that the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.
Mr Biden said the world expects China and the United States to play a role in addressing climate challenges and food shortages.
Officials from both countries have tempered expectations for the meeting at a luxury beachside resort on Nusa Dua bay in Bali, with tensions high over US curbs on chip exports to China and the status of Taiwan.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he expected the talks to run “a couple of hours”, but added that they could extend longer.
“It’s a meeting on the margins of an international summit. So it’s not itself a kind of summit where they’re coming together in a third country or in Washington and Beijing,” he said, reported CNN.
“So, we haven’t set a time limit on the conversation.”
Mr Biden’s most senior advisers were expected to be present at the talks, while Mr Xi was expected to similarly surround himself with top aides.
The US President is seeking to prevent ties with China from deteriorating further in his meeting with Mr Xi, American officials said.
Mr Biden was looking to build a floor under the relationship and increase communication responsibly and practically, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the meeting.
The effort to plan the meeting by itself has helped to resume more normal communications with Beijing, they said.
China cut off working-level cooperation with the US in areas including military relations and climate change after Nancy Pelosi became the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years earlier this year. BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS, XINHUA