Xi, Biden start summit with vow to avoid conflict

BALI - Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping opened their high-stakes summit in Bali with a handshake on Monday, with both men vowing to manage differences and avoid conflict.

“The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship,” Mr Xi said, as Mr Biden said he sought to “manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming conflict”.

It was the two leaders’ first in-person meeting since the US President took office, in one of the most closely watched encounters of his presidency.

The two men met shortly after 5.30pm local time on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit. They were expected to talk for at least two hours, after which Mr Biden plans to hold a news conference.

“Good to see you,” Mr Biden said to Mr Xi before they went into a meeting room.

The two sides sat at long conference tables with a display of flowers between them.

In opening remarks, Mr Biden said the US and China can manage their differences and stop competition from turning into conflict.

“I’m committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with,” said Mr Biden.

“As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility in my view to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation.”