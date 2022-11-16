News analysis

Malaysia GE2022: What could the next government look like?

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
The prospect of multi-cornered battles means that a few percentage point improvements in marginal seats can swing the election outcome. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
23 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - With just two full days of campaigning left, the mood of Malaysia’s 15th General Election is a far cry from the confidence displayed when caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct 10.

Then, the ruling Umno was projecting a return to dominance after it suffered a shock defeat in 2018 that ended its six-decade grip on power. But based on several sentiment polls a week into the campaign, it is Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) that appears to be the most popular of the three main coalitions vying for power.

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H.

