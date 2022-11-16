Malaysia GE2022: What could the next government look like?

KUALA LUMPUR - With just two full days of campaigning left, the mood of Malaysia’s 15th General Election is a far cry from the confidence displayed when caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct 10.

Then, the ruling Umno was projecting a return to dominance after it suffered a shock defeat in 2018 that ended its six-decade grip on power. But based on several sentiment polls a week into the campaign, it is Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) that appears to be the most popular of the three main coalitions vying for power.