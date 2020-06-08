Asian Insider, June 8: Muhyiddin’s 100 days, Abe watches Hong Kong, Singapore DPM interview

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysian premier Muhyiddin Yassin completes 100 days in office, Japanese premier Shinzo Abe shares his view on the new security law for Hong Kong, DPM Heng Swee Keat discusses Singapore’ s future and current challenges in an exclusive interview, Singapore Airlines secures liquidity, Bollywood resumes filming, New Zealand ends social distancing, and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

MUHYIDDIN FACES KILLER VIRUS AND EFFORTS TO TOPPLE HIM IN FIRST 100 DAYS

Time flies. Malaysian premier Muhyiddin Yassin today completed 100-days in office, with the tenure marked by efforts to contain the pandemic and keep the new ruling coalition stable, despite threats from other contenders.

Perhaps the most significant challenge has been dealing with coronavirus that has left Malaysia's unemployment now at its highest since the global financial crisis a decade ago, and a recession is all but certain for 2020.

A key concern, writes Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, is that the premier has expended huge political resources to fend off a stiff challenge to his legitimacy from both within and without his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, which is clinging on to power by the slimmest majority in the nation's history.

Now, the next 50 days will decide the longevity of his leadership, he adds.

Read also:

Prime frenemies: Saga of Mahathir and Anwar

Najib-Zahid partnership strengthens Umno, but puts pressure on Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

NEW SECURITY LAW LIKE 'ANTI-VIRUS' SOFTWARE SAYS BEIJING OFFICIAL, WHILE ABE SAYS WATCHING HK WITH 'DEEP CONCERN’

China's new security law for Hong Kong continues to be a subject of discussion.

The new national security law to be imposed on Hong Kong will be "like installing anti-virus software", said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, in the most detailed remarks from a senior party cadre since Beijing announced the plans last month. His remarks came a day before the restless city marks one year since huge protests erupted and raged for several months.

Meanwhile, Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with “deep concern” after China passed a new security law for the city, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today in Parliament, and stressed the importance of steps that upheld the principle of “one nation, two systems”.

His comments followed a report on Sunday that cited officials of Britain, the United States and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law, which could endanger Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms. A source familiar with the matter said Japan did not participate because of "rather short notice".

Read also:

Hong Kong: Crisis or opportunity?

Exploring the fury over Hong Kong's national security law

GENERAL ELECTION WILL CHART SINGAPORE'S DIRECTION FOR NEXT DECADE, SAYS DPM HENG SWEE KEAT

Singapore's upcoming general election, expected to be held soon, will chart the course for the country for at least the next five to 10 years, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in an interview with The Straits Times and Business Times today.

"If Covid-19 is a test of a generation, the next five to 10 years will be a test of how our generation overcomes this test... and emerges stronger," he said in the interview with ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Cautioning that the Covid-19 pandemic will accelerate major structural changes to industries and job losses in vulnerable sectors, the DPM said the Government will support workers to upskill and companies to rethink their business models, so that Singapore can overcome the crisis and emerge stronger.

Read also:

Covid-19 'stress test' reveals social capital is strong in Singapore, says DPM Heng

GST, stamp duty takings hit by Covid-19; S'pore plans to rebuild fiscal position by strengthening economy: DPM Heng Swee Keat

SIA SECURES $10 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY TO COMBAT COVID-19 FALLOUT

Singapore's national carrier Singapore Airlines finds itself on stronger footing after successfully securing $10 billion in fresh liquidity through its recent rights issue as well as through other credit facilities.

In all, a total of $8.8 billion was raised through the rights issue last Friday (June 5), and a further $900 million was secured through long-term loans secured on some of Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-10 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Monday. Alongside, all existing committed lines of credit that were due to mature over 2020 have been renewed until 2021 or later, which ensures a continued access to more than $1.7 billion in liquidity.

The airline has resumed flights to several destinations, including Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Melbourne, for June and July. But international travel still has to pick up.

Read also:

SIA focused on recovery, not retrenchment: CEO

Singapore Airlines rolling out a host of measures to reassure travellers

BOLLYWOOD RESUMES FILMING

Bollywood, the Indian film industry with millions of followers within the country and beyond, is resuming operations once again after being shut down for several weeks because of coronavirus. But with new health and safety regulations in place, movies will be shot differently and producers are rethinking some of the extravagant scenes. Bollywood is being forced to take up a lean working model, reports India Correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta. Will fans be disappointed?

Read also:

Showdown looms as producers release movies online

IN OTHER NEWS

NEW ZEALAND ENDS SOCIAL DISTANCING: New Zealand will remove all remaining social distancing requirements after reporting zero active cases of Covid-19, indicating it has achieved its aim of eliminating the virus. All restrictions are being lifted at midnight tonight, paving the way for a resumption of normal life. The South Pacific nation is one of the few countries in the world to have successfully eradicated the pathogen.

SINGAPORE CONSIDERS TIGHTENING CASINO RULES: Singapore is considering tightening the due diligence process for customers at its casinos in an effort to prevent money laundering and financing terrorism, according to the Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA). The regulator earlier halved the legislative threshold for the amount of cash transactions at casinos that are subject to regulatory review to $5,000, a CRA spokesman said.

KAOHSIUNG TO HOLD MAYORAL BY-ELECTION: Ousted Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu will be relieved of his position and duties by Friday at the latest and the by-election for the new mayor will be held before Sept 12, reports Taiwan Correspondent Katherine Wei. Mr Han, 62, who is from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with China, will not be allowed to run for Kaohsiung mayor again in the next four years.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading, stay safe and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali