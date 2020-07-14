Asian Insider, July 14: Beijing, US & South China Sea; Singapore, Malaysia & cross-border curbs

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Beijing accuses US of distorting facts over South China Sea, rising flood waters in China raise questions about Three Gorges dam, coronavirus infections resurface in Hong Kong, Singapore & Malaysia to ease cross-border curbs from Aug 10, legislators fight in Taiwan’s Parliament, and more.

BEIJING ACCUSES US OF DISTORTING FACTS AS WASHINGTON FORMALLY REJECTS MOST OF CHINA'S SOUTH CHINA SEA CLAIMS

China accused the United States of distorting facts and interfering in its matter after Washington formally rejected most of China's contested claims in the South China Sea.

"Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. His remarks came as Washington issued a statement that backed an international arbitral tribunal's ruling in 2016 that Beijing's claims are illegal.

Responding to this, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the US said it firmly opposed the statement. The spokesman said the statement deliberately distorted the facts and international law, exaggerated the situation in the region, and attempted to sow discord between China and other coastal states in the South China Sea.

While Washington has objected to China's claims before, sending navy ships to the contested waters for freedom of navigation operations, Monday's statement is the first time the US has definitively rejected the claims, US Correspondent Charissa Yong reports.

RECORD FLOODS RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT CHINA'S THREE GORGES DAM

China's devastating flood season, with this year's rainfall being the worst on record, is leading to questions about the capabilities of the massive Three Gorges Dam that was designed to tame the Yangtze river.

Chinese government officials say the world's biggest hydroelectric plant has reduced flood peaks, minimised economic losses and slashed the number of deaths and emergency evacuations. But critics say the Three Gorges Dam isn't doing what it was designed for.

Meanwhile, concerns were growing that the country's northern areas would face flooding next.

IS HONG KONG SET FOR A THIRD WAVE OF INFECTIONS?

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the strictest set of social distancing measures yet as the city grapples with a new outbreak of coronavirus infections that seems far more serious than the previous two outbreaks.

Those who do not wear masks on public transport will be fined, public gatherings are to be limited to four people while bars, gyms and beaches are being closed with infections now touching almost 200 a week.

Hong Kong Disneyland, that reopened in June, was shut today again. Officials say that the closures will be for an initial period of 7 days but maybe extended if the outbreak doesn’t slow.

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA TO ALLOW CROSS BORDER TRAVEL FROM AUG 10

Singapore and Malaysia moved to allow for partial easing of cross-border curbs from Aug 10, for long-term pass holders and essential business and official travellers, in a move set to aid people and businesses on both sides of the border. The curbs were imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Singapore began gradually opening its borders on June 8 by launching a "fast lane" agreement with China that allowed for the resumption of essential business and official travel. Malaysia imposed a movement control order on March 18 and has been in a "recovery phase" since June. Travellers will have to take precautions and approvals though.

The move comes as reports said Singapore's economy shrank by 12.6 per cent year on year in the second quarter, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry. In April, Malaysia's central bank had estimated that the economy could shrink by as much as 2 per cent or grow 0.5 per cent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCUFFLES IN TAIWAN'S PARLIAMENT OVER PRESIDENTIAL AIDE’S APPOINTMENT

Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) occupied Parliament to protest the nomination of a close aide to the president to a top-level watchdog.

KMT had strongly objected to President Tsai Ing-wen's nomination of her senior aide Chen Chu as the head of Control Yuan, an independent government watchdog.

Lawmakers from both parties today fought outside the building before a group of KMT legislators made it into the main chamber of Parliament and sought to prevent the confirmation hearing for Ms Chen.

HONG KONG PUBLISHERS SELF-CENSOR: Hong Kong's once unbridled and prolific independent publishers are now censoring themselves in the face of the new security law, reports say. This though Hong Kong authorities say freedom of speech remains intact. In the past two weeks public libraries have taken some books off the shelves, shops have removed protest-related decorations and the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" has been declared illegal.

SEOUL TO SPEND $132 BILLION ON GREEN PROJECTS: South Korea's government launched a plan to spend 114.1 trillion won (S$132 billion) on a "Green New Deal" to create jobs and help its economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus, President Moon Jae-in said today. The plan would move Asia's fourth-largest economy away from its heavy reliance on fossil fuels and promote environmentally friendly industries powered by digital technologies, including electric and hydrogen cars, smart grids and telemedicine.

HUAWEI REVENUE GROWTH SLOWS: Huawei Technologies Co, the telecoms firm and No. 2 smartphone maker, reported a 13.1% rise in revenue in the first half of the year, showing slower growth as US officials continue to pressure the company's suppliers and customers. Revenue rose 13.1% to 454 billion yuan ($64.90 billion) in the first half of the year, compared to 401.3 billion yuan the year before. However, the company's growth rate was down from 23.2% in the first half 2019.

