Asian Insider, April 15: China blasts Trump move to cut WHO funding, South Korea votes under strict coronavirus rules, Japan could see 400,000 deaths

In today’s bulletin: China blasts Trump’s move to withdraw WHO funding, South Korea votes under strict coronavirus rules, Japan could face 400,000 deaths, urges citizens to isolate, Indonesia expands a partial lockdown to 34 million, and more...

CHINA SHOOTS BACK AFTER TRUMP PULLS WHO FUNDING

The coronavirus blame game has begun. Health experts and leaders around the world were stunned when US President’s Donald Trump decided to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday (April 14). After weeks of being accused of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, Trump lashed out at the WHO, saying the body had failed in its basic duty.

China shot back on Wednesday, with a top epidemiologist saying the move was just to divert attention from the US’ failure to handle its domestic coronavirus epidemic. The expert also questioned whether the US could beat the outbreak without the WHO, and said China was ready to step in and increase its funding.

Beijing, saying it was “seriously concerned” by the cut-off, also urged the US to reconsider its decision to walk away from its obligations to the WHO, saying the move would affect many countries in their fight against the pandemic.

Germany meanwhile, said the WHO was the best investment in the fight against the virus and that apportioning blame at this critical stage doesn’t help anyone. A top EU diplomat called the Trump withdrawal deeply regrettable at a time when the organisation is needed the most.

To thicken the plot, the former head of the UK foreign intelligence service MI6 said that China had hidden crucial information about the virus from the world, and should take the blame.

SOUTH KOREANS HEAD TO THE POLLS IN RECORD NUMBERS AMID STRICT CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

Amid the coronavirus and strict health guidelines, South Koreans went to the polls in record numbers on Wednesday (April 15) to elect members of parliament, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon reports. A record-high 28 million South Koreans went out to elect 300 lawmakers of the parliament, despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

About 14,300 polling stations were open around the country after disinfection, and voters were required to wear a mask and have a temperature check upon arrival. Anyone whose temperature was higher than 37.5 Celsius was led to a special booth.

All voters were told to use hand sanitiser and plastic gloves when casting ballots, and maintain 1 metre distance between each other.

The election is essentially seen as a mid-term judgement of President Moon Jae-in's five-year tenure, which expires in 2022. However, the spread of the novel coronavirus has shifted focus to the assessment of how his government has handled the health crisis from what it has done over the past three years.

An exit poll by public broadcaster KBS showed that the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and its affiliated Platform Party will win a majority of 155-178 seats.

JAPAN URGES CITIZENS TO ISOLATE AS REPORTS WARN OF 400,000 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS

Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday (April 15) to stay at home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under pressure to hand out more cash.

Japan, which tests only people with symptoms of the coronavirus, has so far recorded more than 8,000 infections with nearly 200 deaths. Reports in Japanese media citing an undisclosed health ministry projection said fatalities could reach the 400,000 mark without mitigation measures. It also estimated that as many as 850,000 people could need ventilators.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS EXPAND, LOOSEN, CASES SLOW

Vietnam's national steering committee overseeing the country's novel coronavirus outbreak says Vietnam should extend its social distancing order for at least one more week in cities and provinces with high risks of the virus, according to a statement on the government's website.

Meanwhile, Indonesia expanded a partial lockdown to 34 million people in more areas near Jakarta, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus cases, as the authorities stepped up efforts to restrict movement of people ahead of the nation's biggest festive season next month.

More than 15 million people living in Bekasi, Bogor and Depok - cities adjoining the national capital - were brought under large scale social distancing rules on Wednesday (April 15).

And two provinces in Thailand are loosening partial lockdowns following a recent drop in the rate of new coronavirus infections. Nonthaburi, a province bordering Bangkok, allowed retailers of mobile phones and related services to reopen on Wednesday (April 15). Udon Thani, whose 1.6 million people are a key labour source for the capital, aims to relax some restrictions as early as Saturday.

Some hope from Malaysia on Wednesday (April 15), which reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072. The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

INDIA’S LOCKDOWN CHALLENGE: CONTAIN THE CORONAVIRUS AND TAKE CARE OF THE POOR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that some economic activity could resume in some parts of India amid one of the world's most stringent lockdowns underlines the country's challenge of containing the coronavirus and the economic stress that is hitting the poor the hardest.

The next three weeks are expected to be crucial in India's fight against the virus and will determine if it moves towards flattening the curve in spite of its population of 1.35 billion and a weak health infrastructure.

Mr Modi extended the lockdown until May 3 but announced that some economic activity could resume in areas that are not hot spots after April 20 to ease economic distress, mainly for daily wage labourers.

LOVELORN AUSSIE IS FIRST JAILED FOR BREAKING CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: An Australian who repeatedly snuck out of coronavirus quarantine, reportedly to visit his girlfriend, was jailed for a month on Tuesday - the first person imprisoned under the country's lockdown laws. Jonathan David, 35, was arrested earlier this month after jamming open a fire escape and slipping out of mandatory quarantine at a Perth hotel, Western Australia Police said in a statement.

LOW-KEY CELEBRATIONS FOR NORTH KOREA’S FOUNDER IN FACE OF CORONAVIRUS: North Korea marked the anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung in subdued fashion Wednesday, with mask-wearing citizens placing flowers before his statue in Pyongyang as the country imposes strict anti-coronavirus measures. The grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong Un was born 108 years ago and April 15 is the most important date in the North's annual political calendar, where it is known as the Day of the Sun.

TOP CHINA OFFICIAL TO HONG KONG URGES NATIONAL SECURITY LAW ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’: China’s most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation "as soon as possible" as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability. Mr Luo Huining, chief of the Liaison Office and the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-ruled city, made the remarks during a speech commemorating China’s National Security Education Day.

