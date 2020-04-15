Donald Trump halts funding to the WHO: What they said and did about the coronavirus

NEW YORK (REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES) - President Donald Trump has suspended US funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing the global body of failing "in its basic duty" with its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mr Trump himself downplayed the threat posted by the outbreak throughout January, February, and March , repeatedly asserting that everything was under control. Here's a look at what Mr Trump and the WHO have said about the novel coronavirus:

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

- Jan 22: The US President says the virus does not pose a threat to the United States. "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine."

- Jan 24: He reiterates the message again that "It will all work out well."

- Jan 29: The Trump administration declares a public health emergency. President Trump establishes the White House Coronavirus Task Force to coordinate and oversee efforts to "monitor, prevent, contain, and mitigate the spread" of Covid-19.

- Jan 31: The United States announces restrictions on travellers from China.

- Feb 2: Mr Trump indicates that measures taken to prevent inbound travel from China would pay off. "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."

- Feb 19: Mr Trump suggests that the virus would not survive in the warmer months in the United States. "I think it's going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let's see what happens, but I think it's going to work out fine."

- Feb 24: The US President again reiterates his message that the situation was under control. "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"

- Feb 26: As the number of cases began to mount in the US, Mr Trump says that the steps taken to prevent contagion would bear fruit. He appoints Vice-President Mike Pence to take charge of the nation's response to the virus. "Because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low… When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. That's a pretty good job we've done," says Mr Trump.

- Feb 28: Mr Trump says of the coronavirus: "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

- March 4: The House of Representatives passes a US$8.3 billion emergency Bill to aid the immediate health response to the coronavirus. Mr Trump signs the law on March 6.

- March 7: "It came out of China, and we heard about it. And made a good move: We closed it down; we stopped it. Otherwise - the head of CDC said last night that you would have thousands of more problems if we didn't shut it down very early. That was a very early shutdown, which is something we got right," says Mr Trump.

- March 9: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment, there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!" the US President says.

- March 10: "It hit the world. And we're prepared, and we're doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away," says Mr Trump.

- March 11: The CDC issues a recommendation against any non-essential travel to China, most of Europe, Iran, Malaysia, and South Korea. The following week, the State Department recommends that US citizens not travel abroad, while those who are abroad should "arrange for immediate return to the United States" unless prepared to remain abroad indefinitely.

"It's going to go away… The United States, because of what I did and what the administration did with China, we have 32 deaths at this point… When you look at the kind of numbers that you're seeing coming out of other countries, it's pretty amazing when you think of it," Mr Trump says.

- March 13: Mr Trump declares a national health emergency, granting access to US$50 billion in funding for US states and territories.

- March 16: The White House advises against any gatherings of more than 10 people.

- March 17: Mr Trump asks "everyone to work at home, if possible, postpone unnecessary travel, and limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people". He says that he has "always known this is a real, this is a pandemic. I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic".

- March 19: The US Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel.

March 20: The US begins barring entry to foreign nationals who had been in 28 European countries within the past 14 days. Flights from all restricted countries are required to land at one of 13 airports for "enhanced" entry screenings.

- March 23: "America will again and soon be open for business… Parts of our country are very lightly affected."

- March 24: Mr Trump says he wants the country to open by April 12. "They have to go back to work; our country has to go back. Our country is based on that, and I think it's going to happen pretty quickly."

- March 27: The House and Senate pass a US$2.2 trillion emergency spending Bill, the largest in US history, that is then signed by Mr Trump.

- March 28: The President says he has decided not to enact a tri-state lockdown of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, after having publicly suggested that he was considering such a move.

- March 29: "So you're talking about 2.2. million deaths - 2.2 million people from this. And so if we can hold that down, as we're saying, to 100,000 - that's a horrible number - maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100,000 and 200,000. We all, together, have done a very good job. But 2.2 - up to 2.2 million deaths, and maybe even beyond that. I'm feeling very good about what we did last week," says Mr Trump.

- March 30: "New York is really in trouble, but I think it's going to end up being fine. We're loading it up, we're stocking it up… And then by a little short of June, maybe June 1, we think the - you know, it's a terrible thing to say, but we think the deaths will be at a very low number. It'll be brought down to a very low number from right now, from where it's getting to reach its peak," says Mr Trump.

- March 31: The President says the next two weeks for the US would be "very painful", calling on "every American to be prepared for the days that lie ahead".

"It's a matter of life and death, frankly," Mr Trump says of the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

- April 3: The Trump administration recommends that people wear non-medical cloth masks to help contain spread of the virus.

- April 4-5: Mr Trump says at two press briefings that citizens should try an unproven anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat Covid-19.

- April 13: Rumours swirl that Mr Trump will fire Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after the President retweets a tweet with a #FireFauci.

- April 14: Mr Trump instructs his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION

- Dec 31, 2019: A day after China reports a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province- which is later identified as the novel coronavirus - the WHO sets up an IMST (Incident Management Support Team) across the three levels of the organisation: headquarters, regional headquarters and country level.

- Jan 4: The WHO announces that there was a cluster of pneumonia cases - with no deaths - in Wuhan, Hubei province, on social media.

- Jan 5: The WHO publishes its first-ever Disease Outbreak News on the new virus, which contains a risk assessment and advice, and reports on what China had told the organisation about the status of patients and the public health response.

- Jan 10: The WHO issues a comprehensive package of technical guidance online with advice to all countries on how to detect, test and manage potential cases, based on what was known about the virus at the time.

Based on experience with Sars and Mers and known modes of transmission of respiratory viruses, infection and prevention control guidance were published to protect health workers recommending droplet and contact precautions when caring for patients, and airborne precautions for aerosol-generating procedures conducted by health workers.

- Jan 12: China publicly shares the genetic sequence of Covid-19.

- Jan 13: Officials confirm a case of Covid-19 in Thailand, the first recorded case outside of China.

- Jan 14: WHO's technical lead for the response notes in a press briefing that there may have been limited human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, mainly through family members. He also says there was a risk of a possible wider outbreak. The lead says that human-to-human transmission would not be surprising given the experience with Sars, Mers and other respiratory pathogens.

- Jan 20-21: WHO experts from the China and Western Pacific regional offices conduct a brief field visit to Wuhan.

- Jan 22: The WHO mission to China issues a statement saying that there was evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, but more investigation was needed to understand the full extent of transmission.

- Jan 22- 23: WHO Director- General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus convenes an Emergency Committee (EC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) to assess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

The independent members from around the world cannot reach a consensus based on the evidence available at the time and ask to be reconvened within 10 days after receiving more information.

- Jan 28: A senior WHO delegation led by the Director-General travels to Beijing to meet China's leadership, learn more about China's response, and to offer any technical assistance. While in Beijing, Dr Tedros agrees with Chinese government leaders that an international team of leading scientists would travel to China on a mission to better understand the context, the overall response, and exchange information and experience.

- Jan 29: The leaders of the World Health Organisation praise China and its leader, President Xi Jinping, for their response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus.

"Its (China's) actions actually helped prevent the spread of coronavirus to other countries," Dr Tedros said about China. He also said he was "very impressed and encouraged by the President's detailed knowledge of the outbreak".

- Jan 30: The WHO Director-General reconvenes the Emergency Committee (EC). This was earlier than the 10-day period and only two days after the first reports of limited human-to-human transmission were reported outside China.

This time, the EC reached a consensus and advised the Director-General that the outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Director-General accepts the recommendation and declares the novel coronavirus outbreak (2019-nCoV) a PHEIC. This is only the sixth time the WHO has declared a PHEIC since the International Health Regulations (IHR) came into force in 2005.

- Feb 3: The WHO releases the international community's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to help protect states with weaker health systems.

- Feb 11-12: WHO convenes a Research and Innovation Forum on Covid-19, attended by more than 400 experts and donors from around the world, which includes presentations by Dr George Gao, the Director-General of the China CDC, and Dr Zunyou Wu, China CDC's chief epidemiologist.

- Feb 16-24: The WHO-China Joint mission, which includes experts from Canada, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore and the spends time in Beijing and also travels to Wuhan and two other cities.

They speak with health officials, scientists and health workers in health facilities (maintaining physical distancing).

- March 11: The WHO makes the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock, and we're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," Dr Tedros tells reporters in Geneva.

- March 13: A Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund is launched to receive donations from private individuals, corporations and institutions.

- March 18: The WHO and it partners launch the Solidarity Trial, an international clinical trial that aims to generate robust data from around the world to find the most effective treatments for Covid-19.

- March 20: Taiwan accuses the WHO of failing to communicate an early warning about transmission of the coronavirus between humans. Taipei said it alerted the WHO at the end of December about the risk of human-to-human transmission of the virus, but was ignored - apparently due to its strained relationship with China, which claims the island as its own territory.

- April 8: The WHO says despite "positive signs" from some countries, it was too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the coronavirus.

- April 9: The US accuses the WHO of putting politics first by ignoring Taiwanese warnings over China's coronavirus outbreak.

- April 10: The WHO publicly rejects Taiwan's claim that it ignored the early warning about the virus.

- April 13: The WHO says that there are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with three candidates already being tested in human trials.