Australia 'many weeks away' from relaxing coronavirus restrictions, says PM Scott Morrison

MELBOURNE (BLOOMBERG) - Australia is looking to parts of industry that can be restarted without creating greater health risks as the National Cabinet prepares to meet Thursday (April 16) to discuss restrictions in place to quash the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's a real trade-off, getting the best value of the restrictions that you can lift and at same time not put the health situation at greater risk," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Channel Seven's Sunrise programme on Tuesday (April 14), pointing to agribusiness and manufacturing as examples.

Australia emerges from the four-day Easter long weekend holiday following last week's record US$80 billion (S$113 billion) employment rescue package, without which Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said unemployment could be 5 percentage points higher.

Australia reported 51 new confirmed Covid-19 cases over the 24 hours to 6am Sydney time Monday. This brings the total number of infections to 6,289 with 57 deaths and more than 351,000 tests conducted.

Morrison said he hoped to move to less-restrictive measures, but said the nation was still many weeks away. "We have to keep going. We're doing well but we can't be complacent."