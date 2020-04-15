Trump says halting World Health Organisation funding over its handling of coronavirus

Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020.
Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
9 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (April 14) he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable."

He said the group had promoted China's "disinformation" about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content